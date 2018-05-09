Lynchburg City Councilman addresses crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The recent homicides in Lynchburg has a city councilman working to address the crime in his district.

Sterling Wilder represents Ward II in the Hill City. So far this year, all four homicides have happened in his district, Diamond Hill.

He says he's constantly talking to neighbors and letting them know city officials are there to hear their concerns and he wants to hear theirs.

Wilder adds, this is not just a Diamond Hill problem but a citywide problem and it's going to take more than the Police Department to solve these homicides.

"We want our community members, in Diamond Hill, or whatever part you're in that they are not alone, that the city hears you, that the Police Department are working for you. All the faith leaders in our community are coming together to support you during this time," Wilder said.

Lynchburg police and One Voice One Community have started a new initiative called E.N.O.U.G.H to push peace in the city's neighborhoods.

They will hold their first meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.