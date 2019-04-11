Lynchburg city councilman announces run for Virginia's 23rd District

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The contenders list is growing for Virginia’s 23rd District.

Lynchburg City Councilman Turner Perrow is throwing his name in the hat for Delegate Scott Garrett’s seat. This comes after Garrett announced last month that he will not seek re-election after 10 years in the House of Delegates.

Perrow is now third to announce his run.

The position represents Lynchburg, Amherst and Bedford County.

Perrow says his focus for Lynchburg will be transportation and education.

“From the state’s responsibility, we’ve got to look at transportation funding, educational funding and making sure we’re getting our best value out of education dollars that are spent locally. So, that’s what I’ll be focusing on, how can the state better help localities,” Perrow said.

Wendell Walker and Ron Berman have also announced they are running.

