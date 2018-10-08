Lynchburg city creates GoFundMe page to help raise money to restore parks, trails

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg city is trying to scramble money with hopes to open their trails again.

We've already reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied their request for federal assistance to restore their parks and trails after an August flood damaged most of the Hill City.

City leaders said they failed to meet the required threshold to receive the financial help.

City officials will now have to come up with creative ways to fix bridges that were damaged by the flood.

They already have 10 ideas in the works, but they still need the community's help.

"All the people that can kind of help us get the funding we need and get these trails back open. 'Cause they're used a lot and loved by many. And that's the main thing right now is just money, how are we going to afford to rebuild these," Jason Burger, with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said.

The city created a GoFundMe page to help raise money.

If you'd like to help, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/creekside-trail-restoration.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.