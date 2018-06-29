Lynchburg gives update on Poverty to Progress initiative

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It’s been a year since Lynchburg city officials decided to address the poverty issue in the Hill City.

During that time, several groups have been coming up with ways to solve the problem.

On Thursday night, leaders in education, food disparity and jail release programs shared with the community new programs they have launched to help get people out of poverty.

Although 24 percent of the city’s population lives in poverty, after the update on Thursday, the mayor is hopeful that the number will decrease within the next year.

“When you have a unified forward motion on that collective effort, then things can happen very quickly so yes I totally believe our community will make a difference,” Mayor Joan Foster said.

The city is launching a new website called EmbraceLynchburg.com to help group leaders communicate with community members in need.

