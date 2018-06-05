Lynchburg city posts new signs to help businesses near Main Street bridge construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. - People driving through Lynchburg may notice some new signs reminding drivers of opened businesses on the east side of the Main Street bridge.

Construction for the bridge started last year and since then, the city has been trying to help small businesses pick up more foot traffic.

Last week, the city rolled out a new effort to not only help drivers find these businesses but also help shop owners, too. Some business owners say they're hurting, and don't believe the signs are helping.

"I don't see it's done much, any better or any less," said Michael Rhodes, owner of Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company Inc.

"So we've been in dialogue with the businesses. We stay in constant contact with them. They call our project manager on a regular basis and make suggestions. If it's something we can accommodate, we certainly will try to do so," said Gaynelle Hart, public works director.

City officials said they are still on schedule to have the bridge open by November this year.

