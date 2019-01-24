Lynchburg city ready to help LSC Communications employees transition after closure announcement

LYNCHBURG, Va. - LSC Communications a printing company that has been a part of the Lynchburg area since the 1970s, is closing its doors in June.

"Disappointment. Not only for our city, for our families. That's 360-plus people who are affected," Mayor Treney Tweedy said.

Tweedy said in situations similar to the LSC Communications closure, the commonwealth launches its Rapid Respond Team.

And Marjette Upshur, director of Lynchburg's economic development and tourism office, told 10 News they're already working to help those 369 people who will need new jobs.

"I'm pretty sure the rapid response team will have a meeting by the end of the week," Upshur said.

Upshur said the team consists of the Virginia Employment Commission, One Stop Career Center, Workforce Board, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the Lynchburg's economic development office.

"All of us will be there together and devise a plan to work with all of the employees, to look at training opportunities, to look at what LSC is offering to employees, resume writing. It really stretches the gamut," Upshur said.

The mayor tells 10 News LSC Communication did go through the WARN System. City leaders said as for the employees with 30-plus years of experience with LSC, "Hopefully people will know that there's going to be be folks there to assist them all the way through," Upshur said.

10 News has made numerous calls to LSC Communications in Lynchburg and its headquarters in Chicago. They have yet to call us back.

Lynchburg city leaders tell us LSC was purchased by Quad Graphics, a printing company based in Wisconsin.

We reached out to Quad Graphics officials to confirm the purchase and at this time they have not returned our phone calls either.

