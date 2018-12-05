Lynchburg city City School Board members vote 'yes' for staff pay raises

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Applause filled the room when Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted “yes” to give teachers and staff a pay raise Tuesday night.

“We don’t think the salary scale is perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it is absolutely a step in the right way,” Jason Fleshman, vice chair of CenVaServ Regional Board, said.

For the last few months school leaders have been working to increase pay for bus drivers, teachers and other staff members. School division leaders created a five-year plan, where most staff will notice a difference within the first two years.

“There are so many tables. So for some staff you might see a $1,600 increase depending upon if they were one of the staff members who were moved up. Other staffs may see a little bit less,” Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent, said.

When dissecting the budget, officials calculated the numbers as if they were receiving level funding for 2019.

This means setting aside $2.4 million out of the budget to give pay raises to Lynchburg city staff.

This, the superintendent said gives them no wiggle room to spend money on big projects.

“It is a risky way of budgeting, I will put that out there, but like the board said we had to make some priorities and this year our priority is our staff,” Edwards said.

The school board’s approval is just the beginning. But next year, City Council will have the final say.

“Our superintendent and this board is going to have the full support of the LEA (Lynchburg Education Association) moving forward and advocating on behalf of implementing this and advocating from that money from City Council,” Fleshman said.

