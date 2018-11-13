Lynchburg City Schools staff to hold rally for pay increase

LYNCHBURG, Va. -

Local teachers fed up with what they call a lack of pay are letting their voices be heard.

On Wednesday morning, Lynchburg City Schools staff, will hold a rally to ask the division and city officials for guaranteed raises.

Lynchburg Education Association leaders said there's been a pay freeze since 2007 because of the economy at the time.

The city is expected to receive about $2 million from the state and the LCS staff wants that additional money to be used for a pay increase.

"We were told at the time this is temporary, we're going to freeze it for now. We're going to get everything in order and then it will restart. And here we are 11 years later and it hasn't restarted," Karl Loos, president of the Lynchburg Education Association, said.

LCS staffers will gather at E.C. Glass High School for their demonstration at 7 a.m.

10 News reached out to the city for comment. City Manager, Bonnie Svrcek said: "The FY 2020 budget process will be a work in progress through anticipated council adoption in May 2019. We are not aware of any additional funding coming from the commonwealth as there is no proposal quite yet from the governor. Any speculation regarding the FY 2020 budget is exactly that: speculation." ​

