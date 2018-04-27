Lynchburg city sees $600K increase in revenues because of meal taxes, other sources

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg has found a way to balance its budget without cutting back on public safety.

"When we first took that first glance (in February) at our revenues, it didn't look good. I would say our revenues are still very flat," city manager Bonnie Sverck said.

With people eating out more in the Hill City, meal taxes is one of the recipes for fixing its financial future. City officials saw a $600,000 increase in revenues because of meal taxes and other sources.

"I'm happy that everyone in our city is and visitors and tourists and businesses are enjoying our restaurants. And we are the beneficiaries of some increased revenue because of that," Sverck said.

Liberty University student Michael Mercier says he contributes to that. He eats out at least five times a week.

"Because not many people want to stay in and eat. They much rather go out and eat at the dining hall or actually cook," Mercier said.

Lynchburg police will benefit from an increase. More money is projected to come from the state for local law enforcement. Lynchburg police squad cars will soon be getting updated dashboard cameras.

"Council said lets take that $111,000, let's go ahead and fund the in-car camera replacement this year and we will put the balance of that funding into a public safety reserves. I think it's in the police building reserves," Sverck said.

And with $190 million balanced out through various city departments and Lynchburg City Schools, City Council will make a final decision by the end of the May. But Sverck still has to look ahead.

"Fiscal year 2020 is a reassessment year. So I am hoping that we will see some growth in our real property," Sverck said.

City Council voted to give one time bonuses to full-time and part-time employees.

