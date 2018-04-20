Lynchburg City Sheriff's Office making a difference through bell bottoms, disco balls

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Making a difference through bell bottoms and disco balls. The Lynchburg city sheriff wants you to get on the dance floor with him Saturday night.

For their annual disco party Sheriff Don Sloan and his deputies are raising money for Lynchburg Project Save a Life and Growth Through Opportunity, which helps people with special needs.

Money raised during the event will help buy more tracking technology for people who are prone to life-threatening behavior and wandering away.

"We're here to protect them. Come alongside those families and support them. And out motto is to bring their loved one home. And we are so excited about the fact that when we do have to go out and search someone with this technology, it's a 100 percent successful," Sloan said.

The Disco Party is on Saturday, April 21, at 7p.m. at Phase 2 Dining and Entertainment Club, 4009 Murray Place.

Tickets are $12 (general admission) and $25 (admission and dinner). Dinner is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.LynchburgConcerts.com.



