Lynchburg city students start school

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Children in Lynchburg are back in the classroom.

Lynchburg city school leaders, along with men from the "Men 2 School" group greeted hundreds of students at P.L. Dunbar Middle School Wednesday morning.

For the first time, football players from Virginia University of Lynchburg were there to give children high fives and wish them the best of luck for the school year.

"It's going to give them that boost that they need as they start the school year to know that the community is backing them and that we absolutely love them and we're here for them," Ethel Reeves, director of engagement equity and opportunity, said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.