Lynchburg cleans up after weekend washout

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A "street closed" sign couldn't stop people from checking out the high levels of rainfall Lynchburg accumulated over the weekend.

"Wow! It's a lot of water. It's a lot of water. It's amazing,” Reggie Farrow, a Lynchburg resident, said.

Amazing indeed! What was a pathway to get to the other side of the Blackwater Creek Trail is now covered by water.

"Came down to check out the flood levels. It's absolutely beautiful. It's our mini-Niagara Falls here," Stephen Bradley, a Forest resident, said.

While people were enjoying the amazing sight, employees with Lynchburg’s public works as well as parks and recreation were out early clearing out the muddy and not so pleasant trails.

“They'll go out and pick up limbs, check for trees or branches that have fallen down and take care of those. Sometimes they'll flat shovel where there's been some mudslides or slick from the creeks. And they're clear that off the trails,” Jason Burger, parks maintenance supervisor, said.

The city shared these pictures with 10 News of what they say were some of the worst parks to clean up.

Peaks View Park was under water and Sandusky was left with an ugly mess at the disc golf course.

"They're in a lower, as far as elevation in parts of town. They have either Ivy Creek, Cheese Creek, or Blackwater Creek run through there,” Burger said.

The water has since receded, but with more rain predicted to come this week, the city says it's staying on top of it and is monitoring the parks closely. As for others more rain is no big deal.

"Bring it on. The more is better. Gotta wash the earth,” Bradley said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.