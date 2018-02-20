Lynchburg College students will serve community, organizations a little longer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Nonprofit organizations and Lynchburg College students will be able to better serve the community starting in the Fall.

Lynchburg College is expanding their 14-year-old, Bonner Leader Program. It's a leadership development program that focuses on service and sends students out into the community.

Before today, students were required to help a local nonprofit organization for two years. Now they will have to commit provide service during four years of their college careers to organizations such as Lynchburg Grows. Organizers say students can help with grant writing, recruiting and retaining volunteers. They say this expansion will impact the students' lives and the community more.

"We really see the relationship being mutual, very beneficial. We're gaining, we're learning from the people in the community. Hopefully they're learning and gaining from us as well," said Anne Gibbons, director of the Bonner Leader Program at Lynchburg College.

Students receive scholarship assistance through the programs and serve about 300 hours of service.

