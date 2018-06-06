Lynchburg College tears down old dorm hall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Out with the old and coming in with the new.

On Thursday, Lynchburg College demolished one of its old dorm halls on campus. Students and teachers watched as construction workers tore through the hall. McWane Hall was built in the 1960s. The new residence hall will now have an outside courtyard, suite style look for students, a demo kitchen and will hold 270 students.

Officials say the $22 million project will be a state of the art facility on campus.

"We hope that this is going to be a really awesome selling point and recruiting tool that students know that they may have the opportunity to live in this facility. And certainly, as we think about our current students, we've already had students that are excited about potentially living in the building," Kristen Cooper, director of housing and residence life, said.

The school hopes to have the project complete by Fall 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.