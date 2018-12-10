Lynchburg communities clean up after snowstorm, police advice safety

LYNCBHURG, Va. - For Blake Graves and some of his neighbors, on federal street, cleaning up Monday after the snow storm was a breeze.

“The city is doing a great job on my street keeping it clean and clear. That’s a blessing, ‘cause a lot of these small streets don’t get cleaned up after a big snow like this,” Graves said.

But pedestrians and drivers on streets city employees have yet to clear will have to be more careful.

“I say if you’re late you’re on time and if you’re alive you’re on time, but please be careful. This is no joke. A lot of people are not used to driving in all this snow,” Graves said.

During Sunday’s snowstorm law enforcement officers across the region stayed busy.

Lynchburg police alone were at the scene of 31 hazardous calls, served at 15 disabled cars, and handled 19 car wrecks.

But on a brighter note, there were no injuries reported in those accidents.

“It helped out that it was on a Sunday. If we had snow, like we had yesterday today… it would’ve been a whole lot worse,” Lynchburg police Sgt. Josh Collins said.

For those who will be going back to work Tuesday Lynchburg police said drivers should give themselves extra time to get to work.

For those who have to walk during the day police advise them to walk on the sidewalk and not in the middle of the street. And at night wear something reflective.

“Because a lot of times people can’t see you and also a pedestrian has to think, if the road is icy or snowy that person (driver) is going to take longer to stop. So they need to take that into consideration,” Collins said.

Lynchburg police also said if you have to walk in the street you should stay as close as you can to the edge near the sidewalk.

And it is city code that home and business owners have their sidewalks cleared by 12 p.m. after snowfall has stopped.

