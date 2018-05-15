Lynchburg community remembers fallen officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - As part of National Police Week, law enforcement agencies in Lynchburg came together to remember officers across the country and in the commonwealth, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“These were real people and not just the three state troopers there but there's, sadly, all over this country, real people. All around the world, police officers are losing their lives. I think we as citizens need to be aware of that and remember that,” Charles Bennett, a former Lynchburg police chief, said.

Two of the three officers remembered died in a plane crash the weekend of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.



