Lynchburg community to hold welcome back event for Vietnam War veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Welcoming back Vietnam War veterans, the right way.

That’s what a Lynchburg group wants to do Saturday.

But it will need the community’s help.

At Tree of Life Ministries church Saturday afternoon veterans who served in Vietnam from 1961 to 1975 will be honored.

Organizers are hoping to fill the sanctuary and give those a warm welcome.

The program will include speeches by city leaders and state politicians, and Vietnam veterans will receive a commemorative pin.

“We did not get treated very well when we came back. And now, I’m glad to say Lynchburg is very veteran friendly. This is their way of making amends for us,” David Stokes, president of Chapter 197 in Lynchburg, said.

The event is open to veterans and families.

It starts at 1 p.m.

