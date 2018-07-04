Lynchburg creates new effort to help clean up downtown

LYNCHBURG, Va - Scene 3, a bike and skateboard shop, sits next to a private parking lot in downtown Lynchburg. Jeff Gray, the owner, says before he can make it to his business door, he's greeted with trash.

"Usually from my car to the door, I'm stepping over bottles. If my hands aren't full, I'll grab pizza boxes or several beer bottles," Gray said.

He's not the only one upset about it. Another downtown employee posted a picture to Facebook about the problem. The picture, taken at 5 a.m. Saturday, showed pizza boxes and paper plates scattered in the lot. 10 News went to the parking lot on Tuesday and Wednesday and found the same trash still there.

"There are trash cans located on almost every block. They're good for putting your trash in," Gray said.

"Obviously it makes me sad that people chose to litter, and this is not (just) a problem in our downtown. Certainly not in any downtown, it's throughout the country," Ashley Kershner, Executive Director of the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said.

Kershner is leading the charge in the clean-up effort. She said the association and the city have partnered to launch an adopt-a-block clean-up program.

"The city doesn't have the time to deal with every single piece of litter. So a lot of that litter is in private blocks, private lots. So we obviously rely on the businesses to clean up their own property, and we encourage them to do so. But part of this effort is also to is engaging a bunch of people and helping take a more holistic approach," Kershner said.

The city tells 10 News its staff picks up trash twice a week downtown, and it's up to the owners of the private lot to clean up the trash. As for business owners who support the effort, they are making plans to hop on board.

"I would've grabbed my block had someone else not already done it. So I'm thinking of doing something down near the skate park maybe. That's just another place to keep trash away from," Gray said.

Downtown Lynchburg Association says so far they have 50 blocks adopted by local businesses or people. If you are interested in joining the effort, go to downtownlynchburg.com.

