LYNCHBURG, Va. - Crews responded to an overnight fire near Jefferson Park in Lynchburg.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in at 2:48 a.m. Monday for the fire at a home in the 1400 block of Hunt Street. It's a small, multi-unit building.

The fire was deemed under control within 20 minutes.

Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

