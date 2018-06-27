Lynchburg Daily Bread gets new van to feed more hungry people in area

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Daily Bread will be reaching more hungry people in the region. Thanks to a $30,000 donation from local organizations, a new van will help them reach about 50 percent more people.

The soup kitchen currently makes 11 different stops including Bedford, AltaVista and Madison Heights.

“We were having storage problem, like transporting all of the donations that we get out into the communities. So now we can load two vans up and go to a site and have more to be able to give out,” said Jamie Cooper, outreach coordinator.

People served through the new van will receive a hot meal, a dessert and bread.



