Lynchburg deals with delays on new trash carts

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's leaders are sending out an apology and plea for patience to its citizens.

City leaders said it's that time of the year when people are swapping trash bins for a bigger or small size.

The public works department has seen an uptick in people wanting to change out their carts and have now run out of the 32-gallon bins.

City leaders are apologizing for the wait and said they've ordered more.

"Just be patient and I know that they are taking some older carts out and with the other standing we know they're older and beat up, and they need to be replaced again. And if that's the case we will be swinging back around and replacing those," Gaynelle Hart, public works director, said.

City officials hope to have the order in the next couple of weeks.

