Lynchburg declares state of emergency after Sunday's severe weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The city of Lynchburg is now under a state of emergency.

The city issued it beginning Sunday at 9:23 p.m and it remains in effect until further notice.

While it's in effect, drivers are asked to stay off the roadways due to hazardous conditions and to allow police, fire and public works agencies to respond to problems areas throughout the city.

Lynchburg highlighted the following in its alert to the media.

· Thomas Road Baptist Church and the Lynchburg Chapter of the Red Cross have opened a shelter at the church’s location at 701 Mountain View Road.

· There are downed trees throughout the city. The trees cannot be moved until AEP deactivates any live electrical wires.

· Assume all downed power lines are energized.

· Do not drive around barricades.

· All Lynchburg city schools will be closed Monday.

· The Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday.

· Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.

