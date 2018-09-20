Lynchburg develops five-year plan for tourism, economic development

LYNCHBURG, Va.- - Lynchburg City leaders have come up with a plan to keep the Hill City thriving. The Office of Economic Development and Tourism is releasing their Blueprint of Opportunity.

It's a five-year strategic plan to build and bring in new economic development and tourism activity to the city.

"I think this shows that the city of Lynchburg is really committed to growing our economy. And working with our community partners on economic development and tourism promotions in the city. So everyone can go and look at this plan and see where they fit into it and we'll partner to make the city the best small city in America," said Anna Bentson, assistant director, of the Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

The plan is built on five key priorities that center around the city's economy and workforce. Leaders want to make sure they get Lynchburg's story out to the world.

