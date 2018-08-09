Donations sought after flooding destroys Lynchburg Dog Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Flooding has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Lynchburg Dog Park.

The park remains closed because of damage to parts of the park's fencing, structures and grounds.

The initial estimate to repair the park is upwards of $18,000, according to the park's Facebook page.

The park has a planned cleanup day for Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Those interested in helping the dog park but can't attend Sunday can donate through the park's website or on the park's Facebook page.

