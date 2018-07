LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's new mayor will be the first African-American woman to fill that role.

Treney Tweedy was announced as Lynchburg's new mayor on Monday morning. She won in a 4-3 vote against Turner Perrow.

Mary Jane Dolan will serve as vice mayor.

They begin their duties Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.