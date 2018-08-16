Lynchburg facing concerns over staffing, retention in Police Department

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police Officer Alex Lucy has been with the Lynchburg Police Department for nearly five years. He's one of the most seasoned officers on patrol.

Since 2012, 206 officers have left the force for jobs with better benefits and pay, leaving the department understaffed.

"There's more guys that are staying over or coming back and working on their days off to try to help the guys that are here," Lucy said.

In the region, the Lynchburg Police Department has a the lowest police-to-community ratio, falling in last place behind Danville, a city that experiences more crime and has fewer citizens, but has enough officers.

"The demand for police service is continuing to grow. It's not going down. It's going up," outgoing Police Chief Raul Diaz said.

Diaz is pleading with City Council members to take this matter seriously.

"After a while, those people who have been here three or four years say, 'You know, why am I here when I can go somewhere else and work a lot less and get my time off?'" Diaz said.

"If we're not able to see how serious this is and if we cannot find the resources to meet those needs, we are really failing," Mary Jane Dolan, Vice Mayor, said.

Right now, Diaz said, there are only 139 officers, and 80-percent of them have less than five years of experience. He recommends increased staffing, a take-home car program, reinstating benefits for officers with 25 years of experience and paying $5,000 of student loans for officers who stay another five years.

"So, when we're here at work, we're going to work extremely hard for our community and we're going to continue to do that even being short-staffed or fully staffed," Lucy said.

