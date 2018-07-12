Lynchburg father calling for change in LCS school system

LYNCHBURG, Va - A Lynchburg father is calling for change in the school system. He wants more recess time for all children. Ryan Hosler said he has two elementary-aged children who attend LCS schools.

The father said 30 minutes is not enough time, nor is it good for their health or academic performance to sit in a class a majority of the day. Hosler recently presented his idea to the school board and has created an online petition with more than 180 signatures.

A recent change in law allows recess time to take up 15 percent of instructional time. Hosler said this is an hour that could be used better.

“Ideally, it will be two 30-minute recesses. One kind of in the morning period and one sits in the afternoon period; that way, the kids aren't stuck in the classroom for long periods of time,” Hosler said.

Hosler adds that the law also allows the board to change recess time. His next step is to follow up with the school board and get an official response.



