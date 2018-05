LYNCHBURG, Va. - A firefighter is home recovering after suffering from overheat exhaustion.

Lynchburg's Fire Department is investigating an overnight home fire on the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive.

Officials say the call came after midnight on Thursday.

They found the vacant home engulfed in flames. It took them about 35 to 40 minutes to get the fire out.

Investigators say the home is a total loss and cause is still under investigation.

