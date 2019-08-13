Lynchburg firefighters selling T-shirts for 10th year of cancer awareness campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's firefighters want to raise $20,000 for their cancer campaign this year.

It's the 10-year anniversary.

First responders are back to selling their T-shirts, with some changes.

This year's shirt will include all previous designs and it'll be pink.

Fire Chief Greg Wormser said it's the department's first time partnering with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

The group helps local firefighters battling cancer.

"Treatment assistance. Helps provide mammograms. It helps provide people and their families places to stay, meals to eat while they're getting treatment. All of these very beneficial to folks in their time of need," Wormser said.

All the money collected from the T-shirts or hoodies stays local. To find out how to order one click here.

