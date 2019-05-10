Lynchburg firefighters use old building for training

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg firefighters are training for the worst and they’re using a building that will soon become the new police department’s home to do it.

During a forceable entry training at the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, firefighters strategically cut through a rolled up door as if they were entering a business on fire.

First responders say it’s a chance for old and new members to sharpen their skills they don’t get to use every day.

“We do this as these opportunities come available. We often get short notice or limited notice and we have to move things around to accommodate this training. But it’s truly invaluable. It’s very important that we get these opportunities to gain and hone these skills,” Master Firefighter Earl Copes said.

Firefighters say also climbed to the roof to cut through it. The building is being demolished and construction will not begin until 2022.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.