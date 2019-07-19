Lynchburg first responders, community members need donations for Project BIKE

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police and community leaders need your help.

Saturday, LPD One Community One Voice, the fire department and other local agencies are holding a fundraiser for Project BIKE, which stands for "believe in kids excelling."

The initiative was created to give free bicycles to children who improve their grades, attendance and attitudes in class.

Last year more than 60 students earned a bike after showing improvement.

To donate money or school supplies, stop by the Walmart on Wards Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

