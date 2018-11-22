Lynchburg first responders go head-to-head in charity basketball game

LYNCHBURG, Va. - All for charity. Lynchburg's first responders went head-to-head in their first charity basketball game on Wednesday night. Organized by the referee, Robert Flood, the police officers and firefighters who played asked only that people bring two canned goods that will be distributed to families in need.

"We understand, because during our everyday work that we do see families in need and families that have crisis. So we think it's a great way for us to get together and do something great for our community," Lt. Tony Crews said.

The Lynchburg Police Department won the game, 42 to 27.

First responders hope to do another charity basketball game again for Christmas.

