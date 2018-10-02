Lynchburg first responders surprise first-grader at lunch

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A lucky first-grader got a surprise on Tuesday.

Madysen Tucker ate lunch with Lynchburg first responders.

For her homework assignment, Madysen was told to draw leaders in her community, she drew a pastor, teacher, police officer and firefighter. She did this after taking a picture with the interim police chief and being introduced to first responders through the ENOUGH initiatives, held by community leaders to stop the violence in certain communities.

"Because they're my favorite ones," Madysen said.

"Those are my leaders, those are important, those are my friends, those are the people that care for me and it meant so much to her that that was the first thing she put on paper and its exciting to see," Pastor James Camm said.

Madysen said she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

