Lynchburg forms long-term recovery group after tornado in April

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Families still affected by the tornado in Lynchburg in April will have new help now.

The United Way of Central Virginia will lead a long-term recovery group.

A few weeks ago, the city said, nonprofit organizations, volunteers, religious organizations and various city departments met with Virginia's Department of Emergency Services to discuss how and when the group will begin helping people.

An EF3 tornado tore through the Hill City in April damaging homes and businesses.

