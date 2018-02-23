Lynchburg given nearly $9 million to complete Odd Fellows Road interchange, improvement project

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A major road project in Lynchburg gets the green light. Nearly $9 million has been approved for the Odd Fellows Road interchange.

In mid-March there will no longer be a light at the Mayflower and Odd Fellows Road intersection. It will be closed to complete the first phase of the Odd Fellows Road Project and construct a roundabout.

"There will still be routes and access to the area. There are other routes that can be taken. Signage will be place to tell people where exactly they can go," Paula Jones, Lynchburg district communications manager for VDOT, said.

Further down the road will be more traffic delays and road closures near the Route 29 Lynchburg Expressway.

"Beginning of segment B2, which is the second phase, will go (this way) including the construction of the roundabout and end just before the ramp to business 29," Jones said.

Lynchburg was awarded $8.7 million to complete the final phase of the Odd Fellows Road Improvement project.

Contractors were already on scene Thursday afternoon, assessing where there will be a roundabout, two lanes, an additional right and left turning lanes to enter surround businesses.

Phase one is predicted to be done by this summer. Phase two should be finished in fall 2019.



