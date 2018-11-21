Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Restore needs help finding family of lost photo album

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking through old photo albums throughout the holidays may be a tradition for some.

“These are family memories that can’t be replaced,” said Jody Sprinkle, volunteer coordinator for Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Restore.

But there’s a family out there who may not have these memories to look through this Thanksgiving.

“We found the photo album in a box of goods that were donated by a local family,” Sprinkle said.

At the Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Restore, volunteers and staff receive about 20 to 30 donations a day.

But on or around Nov. 1, a local family brought in their donations and left behind a photo album.

“We go through dresser drawers and things like that before the people leave the site or while we’re on site if we’re picking an item up, to make sure there’s no personal items left, but sometimes that does slip through the cracks,” Sprinkle said.

In the album are pictures dating back to 2005, with family vacations in places like Jamestown and Washington, D.C.

Restore staff said it’s rare they’ll find a lost item in their donations pile, but have had success in the past.

The organization has already posted to ">social media hoping to find the owners of the photo album.

Now they hope that getting the story out on television will help find the family sooner.

“We hope we put it back in the right hands as quickly as possible,” Sprinkle said.

If you recognize the people in the album, call the Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Restore at 434-528-5155.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.