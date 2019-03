A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The much-anticipated date for Hobby Lobby's grand opening is almost here.

The ribbon-cutting is set to take place on Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m.

Hobby Lobby is an arts and craft store carrying everything from school supplies to home decor. It is taking over the vacant building where Kmart used to be on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

This will be the area's third Hobby Lobby after Danville and Christiansburg.

