LYNCHBURG - The City of Lynchburg holds a ribbon cutting at the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark on Saturday.

The city reached an agreement late last year with Amazement Square to transfer the property to the city.

It closed in March 2017 after it was vandalized.

The ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m.

