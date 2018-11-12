Lynchburg honor veterans in downtown ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. - On Monday, veterans were celebrated in the Hill City.

More than 50 people gathered in downtown Lynchburg to pay their respects to the men and women who have served our country.

One veteran honored Monday was Mayor Treney Tweedy, who served in the Navy, as a journalist.

She said moving forward she’d love for the city to do more for and with the veterans community.

“Hopefully in the future you will see more opportunities partner with the veterans community, whether it be with our schools, with our community centers. We really want to integrate them into the fabric of Lynchburg more so,” Tweedy said.

At the University of Lynchburg, students and professors held their own service to honor veterans.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.