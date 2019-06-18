Lynchburg house fire spreads to other homes, cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A house fire in Lynchburg damaged two other homes and multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

The fire along Jones Street is now contained, though crews are still on scene taking care of hot spots. The fire was raging when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. and it took them 25 minutes to get it under control.

Lynchburg Fire Department

There was a car parked outside of the house and firefighters were not sure at first if anyone was inside. They thoroughly searched the home and did not find anyone.

Officials have been in contact with the renter and the owner, who are both out of state right now.

Ryan Wambolt

The people in the adjacent homes that were damaged had to be evacuated. They are all safe.

The house that originally caught fire is a total loss.

There's no damage estimate yet and the fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire.

Ryan Wambolt

