Lynchburg Humane Society holding Pi-Day adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Humane Society is holding a special adoptions event to celebrate PI-Day tomorrow. Families can take a cat, which has already been spayed or neutered, home for $3.14. The shelter has about 300 cats and shelter leaders hope this will help free up space.

"We try and get as many cats out into families in Lynchburg, Virginia, and surrounding areas as possible. We're getting ready for kitten season, which means we're going to have so many cats. So we just want to make room so we can help more pets coming up,” Julie Barger, director of development at Lynchburg Humane Society, said.

The shelter will also run a $17 adoption special for dogs this week in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

