Lynchburg Humane Society launches new 'pet-cation' program

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Humane Society has launched a new program that allows dogs and cats to go on "pet-cations."

Volunteers will be able to take pets out for daily trips like hiking, or overnight trips to allow cats and dogs to experience life in a home setting.

The shelter says the program was created to help reduce the stress that pets can encounter in a shelter environment and to increase the visibility of shelter pets.

A bag with everything the pet will need for your adventure will be provided by the shelter.

Participants will need to show current identification and be older than 18 to participate.

