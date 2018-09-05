Lynchburg Humane Society looking for cats, dogs for 2019 pet calendar

LYNCHBURG, Va. - If you're thinking of having your pet become a calendar model, the Lynchburg Humane Society can help you with that.

The shelter is looking to have pet owners submit pictures of their pet for the Lynchburg 2019 pet center calendar. It costs $10 to enter. Every vote your cat or dog receives counts as a dollar toward the fundraiser. The shelter's goal is to reach $10,000. All the money raised goes to the pet center.

"The pet that has the most votes will not only get their picture featured on their chosen month, but they will also get a printed gallery wrapped photo of that picture and we'll hang it in our pet center," Julie Barger, of Lynchburg Humane Society director, said.

The calendar contest ends on Oct. 15. The shelter hopes to have the calendars printed and ready for sale by Thanksgiving weekend.



