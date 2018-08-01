Lynchburg Humane Society needs help creating space in overcrowded shelter​​​​

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Humane Society needs your help creating space in its overcrowded shelter. Volunteers are needed to serve as foster families for more than 150 kittens with upper respiratory infections. The kittens can stay with a foster family for about two weeks, which should give the cats enough time to get healthy enough for adoption.



"So along with fostering, we want to make it (as)smooth and easy for the foster as we can. So we provide food, supplies, anything that they will need for the pet. They don't have to worry about going to the store or getting anything for themselves,” said Taylor Vukich, with Lynchburg Humane Society.

Shelter officials say when sick cats are taken out of the shelter environment, they heal more quickly. Volunteers are also seeing an influx of dogs.



