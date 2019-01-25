Lynchburg Humane Society sees record-breaking numbers for shelter

LYNCHBURG, Va. - 2018 was a record-breaking year for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Shelter officials said compared to 2017, 21 percent more of the pets found their forever homes last year.

But shelter officials say that could not have happened without the help of their fostering program.

More than 790 cats and dogs came into the shelter last year, some rescued from hurricanes or hoarding situations.

The shelter said the communities' quick response helped get their pets adopted.

"We really called on the community to come in and take some of our pets out temporarily to make room for that. So we're just gonna hope and continue to ask for the support of the community. They always step up and help us; we're thankful for that," said Julie Barger, director of development of Lynchburg Humane Society.

On Friday, the shelter is holding its Free-Friday cat special. To see what the special is about, contact the shelter at 434-448-0088.

