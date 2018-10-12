Lynchburg identifies three officers involved in Sunnymeade Road shootout

Tony Kidd faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Robin L. Chenault.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of its officers involved in a shootout last weekend.

Police say officers M. Davis, N. Kirby and R. Young were directly involved in the shooting with Tony Kidd, 53.

Davis and Kirby both have 10 months of law enforcement experience, while Young has two years and four months of experience.

For this incident, the department says body-worn and in-car camera video will not be released at this time.

While the department says other officers assisted during the incident, it was these three who were directly involved in the shootout.

Kidd faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Robin L. Chenault.

