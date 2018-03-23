Lynchburg interim superintendent believes some schools should be consolidated, or renovated

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg City Schools' outgoing interim-superintendent believes some schools in the division need to be renovated and/or consolidated.

Dr. Larry Massie said he's worked in five school divisions in his career, two of them were poorer than Lynchburg and he still believes LCS is in desperate need for buildings that need to be replaced.

Massie said many of the school buildings are more than 50 years old and school officials spend more money on maintenance. He says he is not recommending anything specific, but thinks it's something school and city leaders need to consider.

"I'm not talking about making classrooms with larger people-teacher ratios either. I'm talking about planning and looking at the situation will just be more efficient," Massie said.

Massie said he will make his recommendations to Dr. Crystal Edwards, the new superintendent who will start with Lynchburg City Schools later this month.

