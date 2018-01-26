Lynchburg kicks off five-year economic action plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's Economic Development and Tourism department is kicking off a five-year action plan.

"We're gonna do a deep dive into data analysis for the city. What our workforce looks like, what our industries really look like," Anna Bentson, assistant director of economic development and tourism, said.

City officials say change is what the community wants. On Thursday, a consultant from New York listened to about 75 people discuss what and where they'd like to see Lynchburg in the next 10 to 15 years.

"We also know we want to position Lynchburg as a place where folks who may have left here and gone off to school or to big cities may choose to come back for the next phase of their life to start businesses or join the workforce here," Bentson said.

Anthony Andrews owns Twenty23, a small business known for custom-made bow ties. He told 10 News over the phone, that Lynchburg is a great place to start a business, but he'd like to see an entrepreneurial fund of half a million dollars so that small businesses can tap into for payroll, materials and to get through the next month.

City officials would also like to implement ideas from aspirational and peer cities that are similar to Lynchburg in size -- like Roanoke; Charleston, South Carolina; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"So that we can go to those other cities and see what's working well. Maybe steal some ideas along the way. And bring those back to Lynchburg," Bentson said.

Over the next six months, a newly formed steering committee, the consultant and the city's economic development department will report their findings to City Council, the Economic Development Authority and the public.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.