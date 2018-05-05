Lynchburg launches new run series in honor of veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg launches salute to service series marathon.

On Friday area veterans and officials with the Desmond Doss Memorial Run announced a partnership to host runs throughout the city that will raise money for local charities and nonprofits.

"So by teaming with these other races and forming this local series we're able to reach out and help the community in other ways, other than just through our individual run," said Billy Wright, the Lynchburg area race coordinator for Desmond Doss Memorial Run.

The groups have planned their own runs starting in September and October.

They're currently in the process of bringing on other races, but can't discuss them at this time.



