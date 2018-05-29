Lynchburg library to host free summer lunch program

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Public Library will host a free summer lunch program to help kids in need.

The program will begin Monday, June 4 and last through Friday, August 3. During that time period, lunch will be served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis in the community meeting room.

The meals will be available to those 18 and younger. Children under 10 will need to be accompanied by an adult or responsible adolescent.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the program may call (434) 455-6306.

For more information about the program, call (434) 455-6320.

